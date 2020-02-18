|
|
ANDERSON WILLIAM
Age 86, of the Northside, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Mary Eberz Anderson; father of John and William Anderson and Sharon Seiler; grandfather of three; and great-grandfather of Payton and Aurora. William was an employee of J and L Steel. In addition to being a longtime Northside resident, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave. (Across from AGH).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020