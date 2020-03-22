CRYTSER WILLIAM B.

William B. Crytser, Sr., 90, of Coraopolis since 1969, passed peacefully surrounded by family at his side, on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at West Hills Health and Rehab Center. He was born on Pittsburgh's South Side on January 15, 1930, to the late James and Anna (Evanko) Crytser. He had 22 years serving in the U.S. Army during both the Korean and Vietnam Eras in the Explosive Ordinance Disposal. On September 17, 2005, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife for 48 years, Jean E. (Caler) Crytser. They had six cherished children Linda, Donna, Diana, Mark, Michael and William B. Crytser, Jr.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; one surviving sister, Maggie Brown. In addition to his parents, James and Anna, and his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alice, Rita, Dolly, James, Sr. and Anna Marie. William was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis. Visitation will be private at Copeland's Coraopolis. When the coronavirus dissipates, a celebration of Bill's life will be announced later. The Crytser Family wanted to thank West Hills Health and Rehab Center for their wonderful care and support these past few admissions.