|
|
YOUNG WILLIAM B.
William Young (Bill), 90, passed away peacefully August 19, 2019 at his home in Cheswick. He was born in Patton, PA, Cambria County to Loretta and Frank Young. Bill was the oldest son of a family of seven children. He lived in Cheswick, PA since 1956. In Patton, Bill was a boy scout, junior firefighter and graduated from Patton High School. Bill graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering after attending St. Francis College. He served 24 months in the U.S. Navy with service aboard the battleship Mississippi and the heavy cruiser Marion. He enlisted in the service at the end of WWII at age 17 with the signed consent of his parents. His military training included radar systems and instrumentation. Taking early retirement from Gulf Research in 1983 after a 28-year career. Bill advanced from Instrumentation Engineer to Senior Project Engineer. Most of his career was with the Automotive Research Division that tested oils and lubricants. As a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church in Springdale and Our Lady of Victory in Harwick, Bill was active in the church as member of the men's choir, CCD teacher, lector, St. Vincent men's retreat group and on Parish Council Finance committee. Bill was an avid sailing and sailboard enthusiast and active with the Lake Glendale Sailing Club serving as Commodore. He enjoyed sailboat racing and teaching grandchildren sailing and sailboarding. Bill also loved winter sports. He was a skier, ice boat sailor and member of the Penn Lakes Ice Yacht Association participating in races in the U.S. and Canada. Survivors include a brother, J. Richard of Codorus, PA; sisters, Carol Petrunyak of Mayport, PA and Janet Newcamp of Erie, PA. He is also survived by five married children, Nadine (Jack) Rebovich of Blairsville, Jeffrey (Carol) Young of Sewickley, Rebecca (John) Valasek of Hedgeville, WV, Joseph (Terrie) Young of Lewistown, and Jason (Jolynn) Young of Brackenridge; in addition to 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bill's friendly personality and optimistic attitude will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Young; and his parents, Frank and Loretta Young of Patton, PA; brother, F.X. (1930); sisters, Patricia Wallisch and Mary Katherine Baker. Friends and family will be received at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. Prayers of transfer Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12 noon in the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale, PA. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Queen of Peace Catholic cemetery in Patton, PA. The family suggest memorial contributions to Saint Alphonsus Church in Springdale in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019