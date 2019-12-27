|
|
DIXON WILLIAM BERNARD
Of Oakland, formerly of Homewood on Thursday, December 26, 2019, age 90. Husband of Kathleen Gavigan; father of Daniel B. Dixon and his wife Lisa and Deborah G. Dixon; grandfather of Ryan and William Dixon; brother of the late Edward, Fr. Daniel, Francis, Mary Mayoral, Kathleen Walters, Henry, and Sr. Sarah Dixon, CSJ; son of the late Frank and Agnes Joyce Dixon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bill attended Holy Rosary School, Central Catholic 1947, University of Pittsburgh 1951 and University of Pittsburgh Law School 1958. Bill also served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955. Bill was a well-known Pittsburgh attorney and founder of "Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers." He was a friend of Bill W. for 57 years and enjoyed sponsoring numerous others over the years. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Paul Cathedral on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bill's name to St. Paul's Monastery or Central Catholic High School. Condolences may be left at
www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019