|
|
DAYTON WILLIAM "BILL" BERT
Age 64, of Carrick, passed June 17, 2019. Loving husband of Mary "Sue" (Morrison); beloved son of the late James and Ida (Starkey); cherished father of Keely Dayak (Dan) and Jen (Ned); dear brother of Dorothy, James, Janet Shook (Bill), Vivian Robson, Pam Walter (Bill), Kim Vaughan (Tom) and the late Barb Evans; adoring grandfather of Tyler, Sierra and Devlin; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Celebration of his LIFE Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 2415 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Pgh., PA. 15234. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019