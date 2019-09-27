|
|
HAMIEL WILLIAM BRUCE
Age 76, quietly on September 23, 2019. Beloved son of Rev. Charles A. and Eula Mae Smith; father of Bruce, Warren (Curley) Hamiel, Debra Lamb; brother of Ronald Hamiel, Charles, Rev. Brian (Wendy) Smith, Sondra (Levelle) Rice, Cynthia (Arnold) Rose; four grandchildren and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Sunday, September 29, 2019 6-8 p.m. at Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 1604 Graham Blvd., Pgh., 15235 Funeral Ceremony with Military Honors Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. F.H. Inquiries, 412-241-7998.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019