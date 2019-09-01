|
FICHTER WILLIAM C.
On Thursday, August 29, 2019, William C. Fichter, of Vincentian Home, formerly of Troy Hill in his 95th year, went peacefully home to God. He was the son of the late Frank X. and Veronica C. (Schlereth) Fichter. Preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph F., Francis, Edward, Mary Steinmetz, Anthony, Andrew, Paul L., and Dolores Fichter; also survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was a member of the inaugural class of North Catholic High School in 1943. A man of great faith, William gave of his time and treasure to his family, Most Holy Name Parish community, and beyond. He was a member of Parish Council, the Education Committee, the St. Anthony Chapel Committee, among others. Bill's real passion was his commitment of more than 30 years to the Most Holy Name Special Ed CCD Program. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church - Troy Hill. Memorial donations suggested to St. Emma's Monastery, Greensburg and Vincentian Home. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019