Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of The Assumption Church
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GILG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM C. GILG Jr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM C. GILG Jr. Obituary
GILG, JR. WILLIAM C.

Age 93, of Shaler Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born April 12, 1926 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William and Lottie DeForest Gilg. William was a WWII Army veteran. Worked as an accountant with HJ Heinz for 32 years. He is survived by his Wife of 52 years, Hilda (Semler) Gilg; sons, William E. and his wife, Marsh, and Jeffery C. his wife, Deb Gilg; daughter, Lisa A. and her husband Daniel Horgan; four grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Brennan and Caitlyn. Bill's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the St. Mary of The Assumption Church, Glenshaw. Please Meet At Church. He will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. The family suggests Memorial donations may be sent to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with William's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now