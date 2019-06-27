GILG, JR. WILLIAM C.

Age 93, of Shaler Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born April 12, 1926 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William and Lottie DeForest Gilg. William was a WWII Army veteran. Worked as an accountant with HJ Heinz for 32 years. He is survived by his Wife of 52 years, Hilda (Semler) Gilg; sons, William E. and his wife, Marsh, and Jeffery C. his wife, Deb Gilg; daughter, Lisa A. and her husband Daniel Horgan; four grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Brennan and Caitlyn. Bill's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the St. Mary of The Assumption Church, Glenshaw. Please Meet At Church. He will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. The family suggests Memorial donations may be sent to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with William's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.