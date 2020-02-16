|
|
HELTERBRAN WILLIAM C.
Age 86, of Sheraden, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginger" (McIsaac) Helterbran; loving father of Bill Helterbran, Jr. (Ellen), Debbie Whitfield (Bill), Jeff (Debbie), Greg (Jeannie), Ricky (Laura), and the late Dennis Helterbran; many brothers and sisters; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Bill was very active in his church and for 30 years he was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 299. Family and friends will be received on TUESDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 CHARTIERS AVE., SHERADEN. Funeral service Wednesday, 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 218 Alter St., East Carnegie, PA 15106. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020