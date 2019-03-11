Home

WILLIAM C. "BILL" HOSKING

Age 95, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, from Mt. Lebanon passed, away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Loving husband of Pauline V. Ruby Hosking; devoted father of Richard Hosking, Wendy Hosking (Steven Sternberger) and the late Nancy Nold; proud grandpa of Lauren Schluter (Steven), Amy Hosking, Megan Hosking and Julien Sternberger; great-grandpa of Emmeline Schluter. William was World War II veteran, 10th Mountain Division and was awarded two Bronze Stars for his service. Bill was an avid outdoors man, boy scout troop leader and longtime Alcoa employee and Cronmiller Specialty Advertising salesperson. At his request services will be private. Contributions in his memory can be made to Miracle League of the South Hills, P.O. Box 12614, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 or ACLD Tillotson School, 4900 Girard Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. 


laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
