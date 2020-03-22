KESTNER WILLIAM C.

Age 95, a resident of Edgeworth, member of the greatest generation and talented musician, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh on September 24, 1924 to the late Clifford C. and Wanda L. (Herron) Kestner. In 2011, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sara (Scott) Kestner and in 2006, his son, John Scott Kestner, and his sister in 2018, Joanne Kestner Ringeis. William is survived by his beloved son and daughter-in-law, Robert William and Jean Kestner of Emsworth and daughter-in-law, Alison Kestner of New Waterford, OH; five cherished grandchildren, Megan and husband, Kyle Lowry, Molly J. Kestner, Aimee and husband, Tony Montani, Kathryn and husband, Matthew Bulanda and Andrew Kestner; also six adored great-grandchildren. He was a graduate of Washington High School and Robert Morris, School of Business. He worked in many facets of the Dravo Corporation, setting up sites in Mexico and Australia and retiring as cost accountant. William was a 65-year member of F & AM Sunset Lodge #623, Washington, PA. William proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army. At a young age, William discovered his love of music. He cultivated his skill playing the trumpet and he played in various bands throughout western PA since the age of 16, rubbing shoulders with well-known artists. He also loved to travel in his motor home with family all over the United States, even as far as Alaska. William appreciated nature, was engaged in life and loved life. A memorial service will be held later at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Sewickley. Inurnment will take place later at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Military Honors. Arrangements by COPELAND'S. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to Manchester Craftsmen's Guild-MCG Jazz Fund, manchesterbidwell.org/about/support-donate/donate/ or to National Parks Foundation, www.nationalparks.org/support