KRUEGER WILLIAM C. "PAPPY"
Of McMurray, age 87, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Lois Krueger; loving father of Sandra (Warren) Warber, William J. Krueger and Christine (Jim) Cowler; proud grandfather of Michael (Beth) Warber, Jeffrey Warber, Michael Krueger, Amanda Krueger, Charlene (Jack) Swiker, Trevor Cowler, William Cowler, Matthew Cowler and Rachel Cowler; great-grandfather of Caroline and Nicholas Warber; brother of Jack Krueger, Sherrin Krueger and the late Karl Krueger; best friend of the late Bud Banner. Bill was the founder of Keystone Crane & Hoist. He was avid outdoorsmen and quick with a limerick that would make you blush. Family and friends will be received Thursday 5-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019