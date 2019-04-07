McINTYRE WILLIAM C. "CHUCK"

Age 94, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene McIntyre; loving father of Sharon (the late John) Lach, Kimberly (Tom) Talotta, Colleen McIntyre (Mike Tokarczyk), Lynn McIntyre (Deb Mariano), and the late Greg McIntyre; brother of the late Rosemarie Muehlbauer and Catherine Peacock; grandfather of Rick (Jamie) Talotta, Jennifer (Chad) McKaskle, Eric Talotta, Leann (David) Jenkins, Nicole McIntyre, Bill McIntyre and Jon Tokarczyk; great-grandfather of Bradley, Bethany, Violet, Scarlet, and Axel. Friends received Tuesday, 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 101 Third Street, Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Chuck was one of the founding owners of McIntyre and Snyder Texaco Service Station in Carnegie. He also served on the L.S.T. 1089 during WWII with the United States Navy. Burial with full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 301 Grant St., Ste. 900, Pgh., PA 15222 or to a .