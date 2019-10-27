|
McMASTER WILLIAM C.
Age 89, of Los Angeles, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Howard H. and Maude Craig McMaster of Bellevue. A memorial service will be held at Forest Avenue Presbyterian Church, (898 Forest Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202) on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will then follow in his family grave site at Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park. Arrangements are entrusted to ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412-766-5600). Please visit our website for further information at WWP
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019