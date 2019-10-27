Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Avenue Presbyterian Church
898 Forest Avenue
Bellevue, PA
View Map
McMASTER WILLIAM C.

McMASTER WILLIAM C.

Age 89, of Los Angeles, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Howard H. and Maude Craig McMaster of Bellevue. A memorial service will be held at Forest Avenue Presbyterian Church, (898 Forest Avenue, Bellevue, PA  15202) on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will then follow in his family grave site at Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park. Arrangements are entrusted to ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412-766-5600). 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
