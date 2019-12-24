Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MERGENTHALER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM C. MERGENTHALER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM C. MERGENTHALER Obituary
MERGENTHALER WILLIAM C.

Age 84, of Ross Township, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Janet (Daugherty) Mergenthaler; father of Brian (Sue) Mergenthaler, Diane Farabaugh, Craig (Becky) Mergenthaler, and Amy (Chris) Murray; grandfather of Liza (Steve) Bair, Scotty Farabaugh, Brian Farabaugh, Barret Mergenthaler, Rachel Mergenthaler, Brendan Mergenthaler, Matthew Mergenthaler, and Ty Murray; great-grandfather of Callie Bair, Logan Bair, Jake Bair, and Luella Alonge; brother of the late Richard Mergenthaler. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Bill enjoyed golfing and was an avid train collector. He also enjoyed watching Western movies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Athanasius Community Center, 7 Chalfonte Ave., West View, PA 15229. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now