MERGENTHALER WILLIAM C.
Age 84, of Ross Township, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Janet (Daugherty) Mergenthaler; father of Brian (Sue) Mergenthaler, Diane Farabaugh, Craig (Becky) Mergenthaler, and Amy (Chris) Murray; grandfather of Liza (Steve) Bair, Scotty Farabaugh, Brian Farabaugh, Barret Mergenthaler, Rachel Mergenthaler, Brendan Mergenthaler, Matthew Mergenthaler, and Ty Murray; great-grandfather of Callie Bair, Logan Bair, Jake Bair, and Luella Alonge; brother of the late Richard Mergenthaler. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Bill enjoyed golfing and was an avid train collector. He also enjoyed watching Western movies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Athanasius Community Center, 7 Chalfonte Ave., West View, PA 15229. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019