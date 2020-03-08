|
MUELLER WILLIAM C.
Age 87, of Austin, TX formerly of Shaler, PA, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Bill was born to William F. and Marcella M. Mueller on August 1, 1932 and worked for many years at the University of Pittsburgh. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; and brothers, James and Joseph. Survived by his five children, Ronald (Wendy), Michael (Susan), Mark (Mirian), Margaret (Steven) Allen and Stephen; brother, Rev. Richard Mueller; sister-in-law, Barbara Mueller, brother-in-law, Louis Celender; grandchildren, Justin, Zachary and Victoria Mueller, Joshua (Jessica), Matthew, Nicholas and Benjamin Mueller, Amanda (Robert) Kumor, Christina and Andrew Mueller, Daniel Allen, and Zachary Bates; great-grandson, Zachariah Mueller, and too soon-to-be-born great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, 512 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209, with the funeral on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Church in Etna, 19 Wilson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15223. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020