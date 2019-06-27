Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM NOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM C. NOLAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM C. NOLAN Obituary
NOLAN WILLIAM C.

Passed away on June 24, 2019, he was originally from Brookline, PA and he passed away in Nokomis, Florida leaving behind his wife, Claire E. Nolan; daughter Jamie (Darrell) Kaskie; also stepfather to Beth Michelle and Bridgette; sister, Nancy Welch and brother, Rocky and wife, Arlene.  Preceded in death by his brothers, John, Ernie, Danny, Herman and Ralph. Bill worked for the city of Pittsburgh for 34 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice,  5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.