NOLAN WILLIAM C.
Passed away on June 24, 2019, he was originally from Brookline, PA and he passed away in Nokomis, Florida leaving behind his wife, Claire E. Nolan; daughter Jamie (Darrell) Kaskie; also stepfather to Beth Michelle and Bridgette; sister, Nancy Welch and brother, Rocky and wife, Arlene. Preceded in death by his brothers, John, Ernie, Danny, Herman and Ralph. Bill worked for the city of Pittsburgh for 34 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019