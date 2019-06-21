|
SCHWEITZER WILLIAM C.
Age 86, of McCandless, formerly of the North Side; father of Kathleen Styche, William C. (Michelle) Schweitzer, Jr., Barbara (Greg) Bartlett and Patricia (Greg) Matheny; grandfather of Michael (Kati Hazlett) Styche, Daniel, Jr., Ethan and Colin Styche, Shelby, Caresse and Zoe Schweitzer, Brock and Zach Bartlett, Quintin, Ian and Calvin Matheny; great-grandfather of Jaylyn and Peyton Styche. Bill was a Veteran of the Korean war and graduated Perry High School in the class of 1951. He worked in sales for Bell PA for 33 years and AT&T for eight years. Friends received Sunday, June 23, from 2 - 4 and 7- 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10:00 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019