Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
WILLIAM C. SEIDEL


1930 - 2020
WILLIAM C. SEIDEL Obituary
SEIDEL WILLIAM C.

At his Westwood home, with family by his side, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, William C., age 89. Beloved husband for 67 years of Madge F.; dear father of William T. (Marla) Seidel, Ph.D. and Kathy G. Seidel. Dear grandfather of Chelsea and Dahlia Seidel. Brother of the late Robert Seidel and Elizabeth Carlisle. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton on Sunday 2-5 p.m. only where funeral service will be Monday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to ., 1100 Liberty Ave., Ste. E 201, Pgh., PA 15222. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
