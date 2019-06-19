ERB WILLIAM CAMPBELL

Age 85, formerly of Coraopolis and Peters Township. Died June 16 in Naples, FL with his wife, Margie Erb at his bedside. Beloved father of Daniel (Teresa) Erb, Liana (Scott) Erb and the late Shannon (Cindy) Erb; stepfather to Bill Goodall (Tina), Colleen Dill (Tom) Dennis Goodall (Ira); loving grandfather to Dakota, Isabella, Sofia, Avery, Gavin, Liam, Will, Ian, Catherine, Tyler, and Madison. His proudest accomplishment was being the founder of Emerald Home Health in the Pittsburgh area. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will long be remembered for his generosity and caring for the people in his life. Family and Friends are welcome Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE. A blessing service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile at secure.operationsmile.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.