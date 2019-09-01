|
GLENN WILLIAM CARTER
Age 75, of Munhall passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born on September 18, 1943, to William and Camenza (Dean) Glenn; loving husband of 53 years to Lucille (Lulu) Savolskis Glenn; father to Carter (Charity) Glenn, Rebecca (Paul) Caimano, Matthew (Jeanne) Glenn, Jonathan (Brandy) Glenn, Lucas (Lora) Glenn; loving PaPa to 22 grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and a sister, Marcia (Bernie) Bartek. Bill graduated from Munhall High School, Villanova University, and Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He was a Funeral Director and owner of Savolskis, Wasik, Glenn for 49 years. His many interests included photography, his own Shipwrecks treasure salvage company, and coaching Little League baseball. Bill was an active supporter and board member for Young Life Ministries. He was the head of the Missions Board at Calvary Baptist Church and organized several missions trips to Jamaica including the establishment of a new church in Short Hills. He also helped start the Community Care Pregnancy Center in Homestead. He accomplished many things in his life, but he considered his greatest joy to be his family, friends, and, most of all, knowing Jesus. Friends received on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at SAVOLSKIS, WASIK, GLENN FUNERAL HOME, 3501 Main St., Munhall, 412-462-2288. A funeral service will be on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Lebanon Church Cemetary. Memorial donations may be made to the The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Please share your condolences and memories at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019