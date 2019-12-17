|
MALLOY WILLIAM CHARLES "CHUCK"
Of Penn Hills, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Anna Marie Malloy; dear father of Chuck (Jeanie) Malloy, Jr., Kathleen (Michael) Turton, Coleen (Bruce) Thieleman, Meghan (John) Datta, Scott Malloy; and ten loving grandchildren. Chuck worked as a machinist for US Steel Homestead "Big Shop" and Westinghouse. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and golfing with his friends. Family is receiving friends at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Brinton Rd. and 4th St., Braddock Hills (412-271-3430) on Tues., 6-8 p.m. and Wed., 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on THURSDAY at 11 a.m.
