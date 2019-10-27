|
|
WILSON WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
Went to be with our Lord on Monday, October 14th at 76 years old. Bill lived in Mt. Lebanon, PA for 60 years, prior to moving to The Villages in 2007. His generous, affectionate, spontaneous love manifested itself as a high school teacher at Brashear for 30 years. He served others as a Eucharistic minister, as a clown, as a builder of model railroads, and as an encouragement to friends and relatives. He received a Masters from Duquesne in counseling and guidance. As an avid adventurer, he visited four continents, kayaked, deep sea fished, and wrote a book titled, "Secrets of Success" to aid high schoolers in life understanding. His first wife, Jean Mangan, and his brother, George Wilson, preceded him in death. His wife, Sheila O'Brien, survives him. He leaves behind his sisters: Gloria Geisler and Mary Helen Beck, and his brothers: Mike, Jerry, and Leo Wilson, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church, 311 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon. Interment to immediately follow at 11:30 in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, US-19, McMurray, PA. Afterwards, all are invited to M.I.C.K. Restaurant at 1580 McLaughlin Run Rd., Upper St. Clair. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , in honor of Bill Wilson on their website action.lung.org. laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019