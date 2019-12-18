|
DIETRICH WILLIAM "BILL" CLYDE
Age 67, of Wexford, passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2019. Born on January 26, 1952 in Beaver, he was the son of the late Charles Ronald Dietrich and Rena Coradi Dietrich. Bill worshiped faithfully at Grace Community Church in Cranberry Twp. He offered his time as a volunteer for the Light of Life Rescue Mission. He also enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. He was a loving, caring, and funny family man who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Chelsey Dietrich (Arthur Tavares) of Greensburg, Rachel Dietrich and Nina Dietrich, both of Sharpsburg; his granddaughter, Amirah Dietrich; and his brother, Charles Dietrich of Florida. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's honor to the Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019