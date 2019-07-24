COHEN WILLIAM

Affectionately known as Bill by his family, Bill Cohen died on Sunday, June 26 after a recent celebration of his 94th birthday on June 21, with his brother and his brother's wife in Boynton Beach, Florida. He had returned to Philadelphia on June 26th and died on June 30th. Bill was never married and had no children of his own, but he did have many relatives and friends. Bill was born on June 21, 1925, the middle brother of five boys born to Edward and Mary Cohen. He was born in Detroit but moved to Pittsburgh with his family in 1931. He moved to Philadelphia about 70 years ago. Bill went to Taylor Allderdice high school in Pittsburgh, as did his four brothers. He was graduated in 1943 and then went to the University of Pittsburgh where he graduated in 1947. Bill was unable to serve in the military in World War II because he was blind in one eye. After graduating from college Bill moved to Philadelphia and went into the travel business and was in that business for the rest of his life. Bill took many tour groups all over the world; Europe, Asia, and the Americas.Bill is survived by his last remaining brother, David and his wife, Sandy; as well as one nephew, three nieces, two grandnephews, one grandniece and one great-grandniece and one great-grand nephew. Bill was loved by his family and many friends. He will be missed.