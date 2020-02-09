Home

WILLIAM COLE

WILLIAM COLE Obituary
COLE WILLIAM

Billy, 66, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away in his home with his loving family by his side on Monday, February 3, 2020. Billy's survivors include his daughter, Nikolene Cole and her husband, Matt Cordier; his granddaughter, Annika Lilliya Cordier; his sister, Dorothea Cole; and his nephew, Addison Elder. You may remember Billy from North Catholic High School class of 1971. He enjoyed being outdoors and going fishing. Billy liked watching all types of sports and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh teams. Family was of the utmost importance to him, especially spending time with his beloved granddaughter. Services will be announced at a later date. Care is entrusted to BUHRIG FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, (717) 766-3421. Read Billy's full obituary and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
