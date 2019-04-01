|
|
CRESSMAN WILLIAM "BILL"
On Thursday, March 28, 2019, William "Bill" Cressman, age 75, of Bellevue. Beloved husband of Lynne Cressman; father of David (Sara) Cressman and Scot Cressman; grandfather of Kylie, Aimee, Dylan and Alex; great-grandfather of Kannon Jacob. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue where a Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Victory Family Church, 21150 Rt. 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019