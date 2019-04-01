Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CRESSMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM "BILL" CRESSMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM "BILL" CRESSMAN Obituary
CRESSMAN WILLIAM "BILL"

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, William "Bill" Cressman, age 75, of Bellevue. Beloved husband of Lynne Cressman; father of David (Sara) Cressman and Scot Cressman; grandfather of Kylie, Aimee, Dylan and Alex; great-grandfather of Kannon Jacob. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue where a Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Victory Family Church, 21150 Rt. 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now