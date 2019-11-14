Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
WILLIAM D. BALDWIN

WILLIAM D. BALDWIN Obituary
BALDWIN WILLIAM D.

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bill Baldwin, 60 years young, on November 7, 2019, after a long battle with glioblastoma. He passed peacefully at home after much loving care by his girlfriend, Carol and best friend, Nick. He is survived by his beloved sister, Gale Graney (Joe); his beloved niece, Lauren Graney; many cousins; aunt, Doris Villella; and dear musician friends. Preceded in death by William C. Baldwin and Rose Cuda Baldwin. Bill was a humble, gentle soul loved by many. He lived many years in Florida but was happy to return back home to Pittsburgh. A phenomenal guitarist, he entertained us for years. Bands such as Eighteen Names, Not Responsible, X-15, Lushtones, etc. are just a few. Playing guitar was his peace. Remember... "Have a good time all the time." Bill will not have a funeral but a celebration of life will follow in April 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA, and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
