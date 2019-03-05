BRATTINA WILLIAM D.

Age 71, of Penn Hills, formerly of Jamestown, PA, Bill Brattina died in his sleep on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Braddock, PA, on November 11, 1947, and raised in Forest Hills, he graduated from Churchill High School in 1965, served in Vietnam with the US Navy, and then returned home after three years of world travel to attend and graduate from Duquesne University (BS in Education, 1975) where he met his wife of 40 years, Anita. Together, they raised four children: Katerina, Will, Michael and Annie. He continued to travel with his family and friends while working and raising a family, especially to the Tuscany region of Italy. Retired from Allegheny General Hospital in communications, Bill was a professional photographer who continued with personal and professional photography after he retired. He was an avid golfer, sailor, skier and traveler. In addition to his wife and children, Bill is survived by a brother, Joseph Brattina (Pat), a grandson, Vincent Michael, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bill was widely respected and loved as a friend and confidant by his family, friends, and colleagues across the country and around the world who he stayed in touch with through his photography and writing. His photographer's gift was the ability to see the world through an optimistic and humor-filled lens that will never be forgotten. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Church, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Interment in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.