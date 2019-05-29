Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GRASHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM D. GRASHA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM D. GRASHA Obituary
GRASHA WILLIAM D.

Age 72, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 of Swissvale. Son of the late Elaine (Naugle) and Rudolph Grasha; brother of Gloria Vasquez, Elaine Hacharian, Annabelle Hallwirth, Sandra Kochendorfer, Donna Kurts (Gary) and Richard Grasha (René); preceded in death by Dorothy Motil, Eleanor Banosky, Rudolph Grasha, Jospeh Grasha and Jean Knuckles; also many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. William was a longtime employee of the Homewood Cemetery. Friends received Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Funeral Service at the funeral home Thursday, 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now