GRASHA WILLIAM D.
Age 72, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 of Swissvale. Son of the late Elaine (Naugle) and Rudolph Grasha; brother of Gloria Vasquez, Elaine Hacharian, Annabelle Hallwirth, Sandra Kochendorfer, Donna Kurts (Gary) and Richard Grasha (René); preceded in death by Dorothy Motil, Eleanor Banosky, Rudolph Grasha, Jospeh Grasha and Jean Knuckles; also many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. William was a longtime employee of the Homewood Cemetery. Friends received Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Funeral Service at the funeral home Thursday, 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019