Age 76, of Glenshaw, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, Mr. Helfrich was the loving husband and best friend of 54 years to Jean (Slocum) Helfrich; father of Brian Helfrich (Ellen), Beth Gordon (Andre); PapPap of Rebecca Helfrich, Ian Helfrich, Lily Gordon; brother of Mary Ann Ober (Robert); uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; caring friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Thens Helfrich. Bill was a machine fitter with West Homestead Engineering and Machine Corporation (formerly Mesta Machine) for nearly 40 years. He was a dedicated family man who could fix anything. He loved sports cars, movies and keeping active. Celebrate Mr. Helfrich's life with his family on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp.. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Millvale. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org or Children's Dyslexic Center, 110 E Lincoln Ave., New Castle, PA 16101 or Childrensdyslexicacenter.org. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

