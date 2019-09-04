|
SANTEL WILLIAM D.
Age 89, entered into eternal rest at his home in Pleasant Hills on September 2, 2019. Bill is survived by his beloved sons, William M. (Linda) Santel and David J. (Marcy) Santel; granddaughters Emily (Jorge) Garcia and Carlee Santel, brother Martin (Ann) Santel, as well as nieces, nephews, loving friend/caregiver Sherri Kearns and his beloved puppy, Allie. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Fern Haughton Santel and sister Betty Bojanowski. Bill was a U. S. Army veteran. He graduated from Penn State University where he was a varsity wrestler and a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Assoc. and Penn State Letterman's Club. Bill was the proud owner of Santel's Exxon Station in Large, PA for 37 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, September 6, 2019, 2:00-4:30 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Adoption League, 150 Spring St., Yukon, PA 15698 or Greater Pennsylvania Chapter-Pittsburgh Office, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. The family would like to thank the home based care team of the VA, Comfort Keepers and other wonderful caregivers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019