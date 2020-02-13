|
SKINNER WILLIAM D.
William D. Skinner, Sr., 92, formerly of Oakmont, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh on January 12, 1928, he was a son of the late Zebb and Willa (Davis) Skinner. Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth Ann Skinner; loving father of William (Sherry) Skinner of Vandergrift, Sandra Skinner, James "Ted" Skinner, Lisa (Dennis) McCarthy, Lori Jean Skinner, all of California, George "Woody" Skinner, and the late Michael Skinner; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 11; and great-great-grandfather of three. Bill was of the Methodist faith, proudly served our country in the Army, and enjoyed driving. He played the piano and enjoyed singing. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Hubert Hutcherson officiating. Interment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont with Military Honors.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020