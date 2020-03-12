SMITH WILLIAM D. "BILLY"

Of Forest Hills, formerly of Wilkinsburg, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born the son of the late William "Smitty" Smith and Elizabeth (Hilty) Smith. Beloved father of Amber (Mike) Marchilena, Brandi (TJ) Cioppa, Coley Smith, and Shani (Steve Simile) Smith. Cherished grandfather of Natalie, Anthony Coleman, Anthony Roger, BB, Mickalee, Trinity, Tierney, Christopher, Shane, and Bella. Adored brother of Cheryl (Dale) Cornelius and Carol (Ron) Plusquelic. Preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie Smith and Jackie McAllister, and his stepmother, Ann McAllister Smith. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Billy's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his longtime best friend, Franny Lafferty. Billy was a 1965 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School. After graduating, he entered the US Air Force, and proudly served his country for four years as an airman during the Vietnam War, stationed at the Misawa Air Base in Japan during most of that time. Billy's passion in life was taking care of and spending time with his family and friends. His whit, humor, and sarcasm while telling stories and reminiscing will be missed dearly by all. Friends welcome Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, (412) 824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Billy will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Restland Memorial Park.