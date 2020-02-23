Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WHARREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM D. "BILL" WHARREY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM D. "BILL" WHARREY Obituary
WHARREY WILLIAM D. "BILL"

Age 78, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born July 19, 1941 in Sewickley, he was the son of the late William A. and Patricia Grace (Seaver) Wharrey. He is survived by his wife, Jane (Boeh) Wharrey, daughter, Christine and her husband, Frank Mercier and their children, Kellie, Kyrstin and Karissa; daughter, Kimberly Crawford and her children, Bryan and Blaine; daughter, Candace and her husband, Jeff Lizzi and their children, Alexandra, Lauren and Jordan; son, William D. Wharrey; daughter, Colleen Perrucci and her children, Haleigh and Austin; one great-grandchild, Kinsley and his sisters, Karen Wharrey and Patricia Baker. Preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Bradley Crawford. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on February 1, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church and he was laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Arrangements were entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -