WHARREY WILLIAM D. "BILL"
Age 78, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born July 19, 1941 in Sewickley, he was the son of the late William A. and Patricia Grace (Seaver) Wharrey. He is survived by his wife, Jane (Boeh) Wharrey, daughter, Christine and her husband, Frank Mercier and their children, Kellie, Kyrstin and Karissa; daughter, Kimberly Crawford and her children, Bryan and Blaine; daughter, Candace and her husband, Jeff Lizzi and their children, Alexandra, Lauren and Jordan; son, William D. Wharrey; daughter, Colleen Perrucci and her children, Haleigh and Austin; one great-grandchild, Kinsley and his sisters, Karen Wharrey and Patricia Baker. Preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Bradley Crawford. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on February 1, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church and he was laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Arrangements were entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020