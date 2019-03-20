GRAB WILLIAM DAVID

Mr. William David Grab "Willie", "Bill", "Bud" passed away after his incredibly hard-fought battle with cancer, peacefully, at home and surrounded by his family on March 18, 2019. He is survived by a wife like no other, Sally; three children, Adrienne (Scott), Sheila (John), and Will (Sondra); three grandchildren, Ryan, Rory, and Grady; four siblings, John (Denise), Barbara (Dan), Peggy (Vince), and Marilyn; and is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Grab; and his sister, Catherine (Bob). He was blessed by an abundance of friends throughout the Pittsburgh area and beyond, but especially a group from Saint Francis University in Loretto, PA. For that, he has a lifetime of thanks. He was a true professional and a valued member of several large Pittsburgh firms during his career. Bud was a man of unwavering faith and a devoted member of the Catholic Church. He was so loved and will be desperately missed by his family and friends. Friends received 2-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, PA 15218. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anselm Roman Catholic Church, 7446 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Willie has requested any memorial donations to be made to Saint Francis University.

www.niedfuneralhome.com