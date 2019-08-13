|
|
SCHUBERT WILLIAM DAVID "BILL"
Age 74, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith E. (Planert) Schubert; loving father of Michael (Carla) Schubert, Megan Schubert, and Mark Schubert; brother of Robert (Paula) Schubert, Maureen (Frank) Greco, and Don (Carol) Totten; brother-in-law of Chris Derringer and Richard Paul Planert; also survived by eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was a former partner at Food Service Marketing in Crafton. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23, 11 a.m. at Grace Life Church, 4761 William Penn Hwy., Monroeville (412-373-5433). The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) (412-856-4747). Mr. Schubert was a kidney transplant recipient; therefore, memorial contributions may be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery & Education) 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or online at www.core.org. Online condolences can be posted at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019