Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
Resources
WILLIAM DIMOLA Obituary
DIMOLA WILLIAM

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at age 94, surrounded by family and friends. William bravely served his country in the Navy during World War II. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Margaret of 54 years; his loving sister, Helen Parente; nephew, Eddie DiFrank; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and many other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters. A special thanks to his sister-in-law, JoAnn who has been a rock for his wife during this time of grief, and also to friends Earlene and Ruth Ann. Bill will be greatly missed. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
