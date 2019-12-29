Home

WILLIAM "BILL" DUFFNER

WILLIAM "BILL" DUFFNER Obituary
DUFFNER WILLIAM "BILL"

Age 91, of Forward Twp. on Friday evening, December 20, 2019, after his Buddies from the trailor camp came to visit with him, passed peacefully. "Bill" fought the long and hard battle of getting older and the illnesses that came with it. A US Army veteran and faithful and dedicated Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan who enjoyed going to the games and coaching from the bleachers. Friends received on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the WM. S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., Richford and Commonwealth Ave., Duquesne. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 30, 2019, 10 a.m. in the Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin followed by full military honors at the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth. Arrangements entrusted to ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
