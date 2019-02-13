|
CHEW WILLIAM "BILL" E., JR.
Age 53 of Pittsburgh, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Adored son of Rosetta and the late William Chew, Sr. Beloved husband of Elisa (Surma) Chew. Loving father of William M. Chew. Cherished brother of Robert Chew and Lori Mochnick. Dear uncle of Desiree and Kyleigh. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Moon, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp, PA, 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019