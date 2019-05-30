Home

More Obituaries for WILLIAM CHOMAS
WILLIAM E. CHOMAS

WILLIAM E. CHOMAS Obituary
CHOMAS WILLIAM E.

Age 85, of Elizabeth Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home. He retired after 31 years as a police officer in Elizabeth Twp. A Navy veteran serving during the Korean War, he was a member of Elizabeth United Methodist Church and a member of Stephen Bayard Masonic Lodge 526 in Elizabeth. Born January 2, 1934 in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Kadar) Chomas. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverly J. (Pierce) Chomas; daughters, Karen L. Cochenour, of California, Diane L. (Marty) Konopka, of West Newton, Susan D. Hellet, of Panama City, FL, and Carol Jane Sechrist, of Elizabeth Twp.; grandchildren, Greg, Mark, Jesse, Michelle, Tia, Tara, and Jayna; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Chomas, of Elizabeth Twp., James L. Chomas, of Elizabeth Twp. and Barbara Minter, of Erie; also, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, William E. Chomas, Jr.; granddaughter, Nicole; and brother, Richard Chomas. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home Chapel and the Stephen Bayard Masonic Lodge 526 in Elizabeth, with the Rev. Jack Piper officiating. Burial will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 317 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, PA 15037. Offer condolences at bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
