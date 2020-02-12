|
HUNKELE WILLIAM E.
In Loving Memory of William E. Hunkele who left us peacefully on February 8, 2020 with his loving wife of 43 years Christy Hunkele by his side. Loving brother of Albert (Mary), Gregory (Maria) and Wayne Hunkele. Loving nieces and nephews Gina, Nick, Alex, Genna, Janelle and their children, as well as his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by parents Albert J. Jr. and Roberta M. Hunkele and sister Janice H. Hunkele. Billy was a graduate of Pine Richland High School and a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country. Billy was an amazing, loving husband, brother, uncle and friend with a tremendous spirit. Friends will be received Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the GEORGE A THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090 where a service will be held following visitation at 5 p.m. Military honors to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Vietnam Veterans of American or www.vva.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020