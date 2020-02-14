|
KRISTOFF, JR. WILLIAM E.
Age 76, of Wexford, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marian (Similik); loving father of Marie T. Kristoff and Sharon (Mark) Beard; son of the late William E. and Mary Jane Kristoff; brother of Robert (Camille) Kristoff, Kathryn (Hans) Musser and the late Janice Kirk; brother-in-law of David Kirk and Irene (William) McGregor; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and one great-nephew. Dear friend of Janet Shadle. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. Family suggests contributions to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020