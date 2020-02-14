Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
WILLIAM E. KRISTOFF Jr.

WILLIAM E. KRISTOFF Jr. Obituary
KRISTOFF, JR. WILLIAM E.

Age 76, of Wexford, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marian (Similik); loving father of Marie T. Kristoff and Sharon (Mark) Beard; son of the late William E. and Mary Jane Kristoff; brother of Robert (Camille) Kristoff, Kathryn (Hans) Musser and the late Janice Kirk; brother-in-law of David Kirk and Irene (William) McGregor; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and one great-nephew. Dear friend of Janet Shadle. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. Family suggests contributions to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
