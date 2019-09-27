Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
WILLIAM E. LIPPERT


1936 - 2019
LIPPERT WILLIAM E.

Passed peacefully, surrounded by his daughters, at home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. William E. Lippert, age 83, of Franklin Park.  Beloved husband of the late Maryellen W. Lippert for 52 yrs.; father of Nancy (David) Krial of Macungie and Jerri Lynn Lippert of Franklin Park; brother of Tom Lippert, Mary Lee Jordan, Jim Lippert, and the late Robert Lippert; also survived by nieces and nephews and beloved grand dogs. Friends received Saturday 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237. Bill retired after many years of service from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A man of many talents, he was an avid carpenter and landscaper whose yard was the envy of his neighborhood. He meticulously took care of his home and cars and was a Lionel train and fitness enthusiast. Always willing to lend a hand, Bill was generous with his time to help others. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
