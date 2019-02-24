|
RICKEL WILLIAM E. "ED"
Age 67 of South Fayette passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Mildred and Frank Rickel. Loving husband of Barbara Rickel for 44 years; cherished father of Stacey (Nick) Wuchenich and Tyler Rickel; dear brother of Tom (Kathy) Rickel and Francine (Bill) John; also survived by many nephews and nieces. Family and friends are welcome, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 12-4 p.m., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:
pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019