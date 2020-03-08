Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
A blessing service
Beinhauer, 2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
View Map
Resources
WILLIAM E. TOMEY Jr.

WILLIAM E. TOMEY Jr. Obituary
TOMEY, JR. WILLIAM E.

Age 79, a resident of Peters Township since 1953, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born February 28, 1941, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late William and Irma Hoover Tomey. Mr. Tomey graduated from Peters Township Junior-Senior High School in 1959 and attended California State College where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and West Virginia University where he received a Masters of Arts Degree. He taught American History for two years in the West Allegheny School District and thirty-three years in the Upper St. Clair School District where he served as middle school social studies curriculum leader for social studies for seventeen years. He was a member of the Peters Creek United Presbyterian Church since 1959 and currently the Peters Creek Evangelist Church. He was a former member of the Bethel-St. Clair Rotary Club and served as president of the community service organization during the 1977-78 club year. Photography, travel and presidential history were among his interests. He especially enjoyed traveling to the Scandinavian countries and Great Britain. He visited many presidential museums, homes and burial places. He was an avid reader. He is survived by a brother, Robert L. Tomey of North Strabane Township, and longtime dear friends Raymond and Nancy Jane Balach of Bethel Park and his "nieces" Nancy Maria Schuesselin and Beth Anne Balach. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. Family and friends will be received at funeral home from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Blessing service will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11 a.m., in funeral home chapel. Reverend Doug Brandt will conduct services of the Peters Creek Evangelist Presbyterian Church. Interment will take place at Brush Run Cemetery, Peters Township. Due to his profound respect for former President Calvin Coolidge, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Foundation, Inc., Box 97, Plymouth Notch, Vermont 05066. Please view and add tributes to www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
