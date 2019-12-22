|
|
VAUGHN WILLIAM E.
Age 89, of Penn Hills , on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born October 11, 1930 in New Castle. Son of the late Thomas and Sara (Kanagy); husband of 65 years to Mary Jean (Palumbo); beloved father of Thomas (Ramona), Robert (the late Regina) (Lori), Diane Vaughn and William (Laurie); grandfather of Rhianna (Jon), Lauren, Russel, Billy, Alexander, Nicholas and Christopher; brother of Nancy (the late Neil) Faust and Robert (Patti) Vaughn; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from Norwin HS in 1948, he served in the US Navy during the Korean War and retired from Turners Dairy after 40 years. Friends received, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 8 p.m. in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019