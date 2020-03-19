WEIGAND, SR. WILLIAM E.
On Monday, March 16, 2020, age 85, of Shaler Twp. Beloved husband of 62 years to Patricia J. Weigand "Mullen"; loving father of William E., Jr. (Kathy), Robert, Michael (Patricia), Thomas (late Marian), Daniel (Donna), James, and Jane (Katy Komara) Weigand; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother of Arleen Griffith. No visitation. Services will be held at a later date. William was a lifetime member of the Allegheny County Rifle Club, and VFW Post # 9199. Arrangements by HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.