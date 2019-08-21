Home

Aldrich Funeral Homes
431 E. 9th Ave.
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-3400
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Swissvale, PA
WILLIAM E. WILKINS

WILLIAM E. WILKINS Obituary
WILKINS WILLIAM E.

Age 74, transitioned on August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Trudi; loving father of Brandon, Adrienne Cobb (Andrew), and Samantha Wilkins; brother of Michael Wilkins and Bobby Pearl Wilkins-Foote; also survived by six grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Friday 11 a.m. Union Baptist Church of Swissvale. Interment Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ALDRICH FUNERAL HOMES, 412-461-3400. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
