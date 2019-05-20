Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
HANLON WILLIAM EARL

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, age 74, of Zelienople, formerly of Mars, husband of Margaret "Peg" Cipra Hanlon; father of Cristopher W. Hanlon (Linda) of Jeannette, Brian K. Hanlon (Kelly) of Valencia and Jason Hanlon (Melissa) of Mars; grandfather of Benjamin, Abigail, Jamison, Olivia, Jesse, Ella and the late Kyle; brother of the late Donna Bauer and Marion Bonsmann. Bill was the owner and President of R.L. Johnson Construction, where he built bridges all over Pennsylvania for his entire career. Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Services on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Bill's name to the St. Jude Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019
